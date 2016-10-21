Scottish fashion in vogue as industry toasts achievements

SCOTLAND punches above its weight in the worldwide fashion marketplace, says Scottish Secretary David Mundell.

Mr Mundell was chosen to co-host the Scottish Fashion Awards in London on Friday with event founder Tessa Hartmann, and the Scottish Secretary was keen to highlight the industry’s economic importance.

He said: “Fashion is of huge importance to our country, contributing £28 billion to the UK economy and supporting nearly 900,000 jobs. The fashion industry is a global leader in trade, creativity and innovation, and the value of the UK’s textiles and apparel exports is well over £7 billion.

“These awards illustrate that Scotland punches above its weight in the global fashion market place, and that’s something that I am delighted to be a part of.”

Ms Hartmann established the awards 11 years ago to showcase Scottish talent in fashion, innovation and textile design.

Fashion is a hugely-profitable enterprise in Scotland. Over £756 million is generated each year by Scotland’s fashion and textiles every year, with exports going to more than 150 countries worldwide.

