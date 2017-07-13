Scottish distillery sold by Pernod Ricard

Chivas Brothers owner Pernod Ricard last night announced the sale of the Glenallachie Distillery to a consortium that involves whisky industry veteran Billy Walker.

The deal also includes the Glenallachie single malt brand, MacNair’s and White Heather blended Scotch brands and relevant stock to support future development of the brands. The Glenallachie Consortium comprises Walker, Graham Stevenson and Trisha Savage.

Walker has been involved in the industry for more than 40 years, spending time at Ballantines, Inver House Distillers and Burn Stewart. More recently he was instrumental in establishing and building the BenRiach Distillery Company prior to its sale last year.

Pernod Ricard said the disposal was in line with its strategy to focus on its “priority spirits and wines brands”.