Scottish Defence League plans Edinburgh demonstration

An extremist far-right organisation has announced plans to hold an “anti-terrorism” demonstration in Edinburgh in the wake of the Manchester arena attack that left 22 dead.

The Scottish Defence League (SDL) said it plans to gather outside Waverley station on Sunday, June 25.

The SDL has held a number of small demonstrations across Edinburgh and Glasgow in recent years and claims it wants “to stop the Islamisation of the United Kingdom”.

Those attending are usually significantly outnumbered by police officers and counter-demonstrators.

A statement on the SDL Facebook page said: “It is now time for everyone to unite and make a stand against this evil, join us to show your outrage and demand the government and our police take tougher action to prevent these atrocities and do more to protect us and our children from future terror attacks.”

One Facebook user commented: “Nice gesture but sadly your too late for all this... you should have listened to us for years, send them all back and close the borders.”

Unite Against Facisim has confirmed it will stage a counter protest if the event goes ahead.