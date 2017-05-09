Scottish companies innovating in the Smarthome Sector

The smarthome might have seemed like a concept firmly rooted in science fiction, but it is moving into reality thanks to a number of innovative companies.

While some of the world’s biggest companies have put the smarthome concept front and centre of their plans, a number of Scottish firms are also pioneering in that sector.

We look at just some of those who have stolen a march on the market with their work on bringing smarthomes to the masses.

Steve Ewing, director of operations at Informatics Ventures, said: “The smart home is no longer in the realm of the future with smart energy, security and even health technologies evolving at an unprecedented rate. While technology giants like Apple and Samsung scramble to find an edge, nimble and innovative startups such as these in Scotland are playing an ever more important role in realising the commercial potential of the internet of things by tackling both the challenges of connectivity and building services the end user wants and needs.”

NetThings

NetThings, based in Edinburgh, is a company that markets itself as being a key innovator in the field of “The Internet of Things”.

This formerly abstract academic concept has taken on a new role as debates rage on the ethics of using Artificial Intelligence in a changing economy.

Taken at its most base, the concept of the Internet of Things is that in the relative medium term, all our devices, from fridges to medical equipment, will all be interconnected.

NetThings most recent product launch saw them produce a new monitoring and control system that is designed for residential and smaller commercial properties.

The “NanoBems” programme is relatively easy to install and the company claims that customers could cut energy usage by as much as 20 per cent.

George McGhee, NetThings CEO, said: “Smart building controls can positively impact the physical environment in which people work in areas such as lighting, humidity, temperature and air quality. When effectively controlled a healthy, productive workplace environment is created.

“The launch of nanoBEMS brings the latest smart buildings technology to a range of smaller buildings. We are excited to bring this innovative new product to the market.”

Cleverhouse

Cleverhouse has offices in Glasgow and Edinburgh and specialises in Home Automation and Smart Wiring, using technology to aid the home.

Owner Erik Hansen says that their work is made easier by connectivity, and wants new build houses to be wired for the future as standards.

Erik finds that in larger or older houses with thicker walls it is easy for signals to be weakened, even within one home.

Cleverhouse works with clients of all budgets on everything from media rooms to letting people control blinds and lighting remotely.

Erik said: “If connectivity is rolled out properly, there is so much good that could be done by smart homes.

“Think of a smart fridge that remembers when and from where to order your weekly shop – and has an interface for you to track your food budget and usage.”

Holborn Hi-Fi/Glasgow Audio

The company, which has offices in Glasgow and Aberden, think there is more to the smarthome concept than just one or two devices from the bigger companies.

Their Director Jonathan Turner told us: “Our research suggests that most people who buy these “gadgets” have an average of two specifically smart home devices per home and tend to lose interest in them after a while.

“Our view is that it will take some time before this type of product becomes smart enough to make a whole home into a genuine “smart home”.

He added: “Setting the house to holiday mode can put the heating into frost protect mode and turn lights on and off (having learned which you used at specific times) to make the home look occupied… otherwise known as “mockupancy.”

Jonathan believes that good customer service is as important as innovation, telling the Scotsman: “It’s really important to have a dialogue about how the customer wants to live… most smart home clients are not highly technology savvy people and just want technology to be made easy for them.

“A good understanding between the designer and the client makes a huge difference to the outcome, so although AI is getting rapidly better, it can’t replace the human interaction and the understanding of an experienced team that can anticipate how people will use their system and recommend the best set up at the outset of a project.”

• This article was produced in partnership with EIE17