Scottish clubs ‘frustrating’ action on sectarianism

The introduction of strict liability rules should be considered amid Scottish football’s “continuing reluctance” to tackle sectarianism, according to a new report.

Dr Duncan Morrow, an academic who published a landmark report for the Scottish Government on sectarianism in 2015, said the primary concern of the game’s ruling bodies was to “avoid responsibility rather than take action”.

In a report published today, Dr Morrow reviewed the implementations of the recommendations made in his 2015 study.

He said sectarianism remained a “deep-rooted and serious problem” across the whole of Scottish society which was being perpetuated by a “culture of denial”.

On football, he said discussions with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) and the Scottish Football Association (SFA) had been “frustratingly circular”, with the governing bodies considering the use of so-called “pyros” or flares more of a risk to supporter safety.

And he called for the further consideration of strict liability, which could see clubs hit with point deductions or forced to play matches behind closed doors if they do not act to kick sectarianism out of the national game.

He said: “Change in the approach to displays of sectarianism or the expression of sectarianism in public in Scotland will not occur without change in the culture of football.

“This is not a question of singling out football for blame or of an exclusive focus on football. On the contrary, the current focus on football has become inevitable because it is the most obvious area of Scottish life where the expression of hatred on sectarian grounds is tolerated, normalised and yet simultaneously denied, with those who point this out dismissed.”

Dr Morrow, director of community engagement at the University of Ulster, previously chaired the Scottish Government’s advisory group of tackling sectarianism.

He added: “In its (2015) report, the advisory group was careful to underline that football was only one part of the jigsaw of sectarianism in Scotland.

“The group also recognised the risk that external solutions such as strict liability could have unintended consequences which could be avoided through a constructive and collaborative approach to addressing sectarianism with those directly involved in football.

“The continuing reluctance of the football authorities to demonstrate serious commitment on this issue, means that strict liability must remain a real and present option.”

Following violence at last season’s cup final, justice secretary Michael Matheson said the Scottish Government was considering the introduction of strict liability.

A Rangers supporters’ group, Club 1872, today said a poll of its members had found 92 per cent opposed to the introduction of strict liability.

In a joint statement, the SFA and SPFL said: “This season both the SFA and SPFL have updated and tightened rules and guidelines on Unacceptable Conduct to help ensure our stadiums are safe and friendly environments where all fans can enjoy their football.

“We will monitor the success of those changes and we continue to work with the Scottish Government on further actions and future improvements in this area.”