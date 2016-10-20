Scottish charities to benefit from £3m Lottery funding

THE Big Lottery Fund has announced that over £3 million in funding is to be given to 18 projects across Scotland.

The money comes as part of a five year £250 million scheme, designed to support people and communities to overcome challenging circumstances.

In Edinburgh, the Community Alliance Trust is to receive an award of £149,916 to bring three housing estates in the Craigmillar area together through a community gardening and healthy eating project.

READ MORE: Sister’s tribute to brother to raise funds for charity

Bob Giulianotti, the trust’s business manager said they are “so excited” to develop local greenspace and using the produce from the gardens to help people cook healthy meals at affordable costs.

He added: “This funding will allow the residents of greater Craigmillar to take ownership of their environment and use it to tap into the skills and assets that lie in the community.”

Art Angel, a project group in Dundee is to receive £119,416 to run a programme of arts activities for people with mental health difficulties who feel isolated and cut off from their communities.

Project manager, Rosie Summerton, said: “We are all delighted to have received this funding to provide new opportunities for people in Dundee with mental health issues.

“We aim to inspire individuals through arts-based activities providing individually tailored support and encouragement thus allowing people to sustain recovery at their own pace and in their own direction.”

It has also been announced that £69,976 will be made available to eight Investing in Ideas awards to help groups develop a new idea that will benefit their community.

READ MORE: Western Isles energy project lighting up the future

Maureen McGinn, Big Lottery Fund Scotland chairwoman, said: “This funding supports communities across Scotland to improve both the places they live and the well-being of those facing challenging circumstances.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY