Scottish band Heron Valley release new music video

THE Scottish band Heron Valley have released a new music video - one shot up a mountain.

Heron Valley are a young, traditional band from Argyll, composed of Alex Mackechnie (accordion, fiddle), Euan McNab (pipes, whistles, guitar), Arlene Mackechnie (piano), Nick Hamilton (drums) and Abigail Pryde (vocals, guitar).

For their latest song Home, the band decided that not just any music video would do. They were going to outdo themselves and climb a mountain.

The band decided on Beinn an Lochain at the Rest and Be Thankful.

Setting off at 4am, in the pitch black with nothing but head torches to light their way, the band hauled a piano, banjo, fiddle, whistle, two massive cameras, a drone, food and water up the hill.

Getting in some great shots of the sunrise at 5.30am, Heron Valley really outdid themselves this time.

