Scotsman launches 200 Voices website

After 53,220 editions, over one million pages, five offices, nine owners and 26 editors, The Scotsman newspaper has reached its 200th anniversary.

To celebrate this achievement we have launched 200 Voices, a year-long initiative to bring to life the past, present and future of Scotland through the voices of remarkable people.

Over the next year we will feature both the famous and those not in the public eye that have made a remarkable contribution to Scotland or have a unique insight into Scottish life today.

We will feature their stories online and in print over the coming year.

On the site today, Colin Montgomerie tells us about his most cherished possession, while oil tycoon Ian Wood reveals what keeps him motivated and YouTube star Danny MacAskill talks about his plans for 2017.

For more information about becoming involved in 200 Voices email online@scotsman.com.

