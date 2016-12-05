Scots woman stabbed to death in Lapland while working as Santa guide

A Scottish woman has reportedly been stabbed to death in Lapland.

The 25-year-old seasonal worker died in Kuttanen, Finland, on Saturday.

The woman is believed to have been working for tour company Santa Safari.

It is thought the woman, who gave guided tours to see Santa, was killed by her Czech boyfriend, 35.

A manhunt involving police helicopters and huskies was launched after he fled into the freezing wilderness.

He was found hiding and taken to hospital with hypothermia.

Santa Safari told The Sun: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the Santa Safari team was discovered dead on December 3.

“We are all in shock from this tragic news and our thoughts go out to her family.

“Our team is working closely with the Finnish Police and relevant authorities to support the investigation that is now underway.

“It goes without saying that we will do everything we can to support the family and our staff at this incredibly difficult time.”

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Finland on 3 December.”

More to follow.