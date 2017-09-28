Scots turn to expensive private dental clinics due to confusion in current system

More and more Scots are forking out on expensive dental treatment as GPs and A&E departments are starting to bear the brunt of desperate patients suffering toothache.

New research has found that the two key reasons for people seeking private dental care are difficulty with securing appointments and confusion about what services the NHS currently offers.

The findings by toothache brand Orajel found patients take advantage of the NHS instead of going private for potentially expensive treatments in order to save themselves a hefty bill.

This has led to 50 per cent of adults in Scotland being forced into private health care or turning to non-dental public health services.

Dr Roger Henderson, GP and medical columnist comments: "We often receive patients suffering from dental problems because they are not familiar with the UK's dental system. I strongly advise people to make sure they are on the best and most affordable service for them, and treat any problems locally until they can get an appointment, rather than visiting their GP or A&E."

Of the people who attend private dental care 26 per cent were unaware that key NHS services existed and 53 per cent claimed they found the two-tier dental system confusing.