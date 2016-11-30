Scots study finds no need to wait to conceive after miscarriage

Women who become pregnant soon after having a miscarriage are more likely to have a successful pregnancy than those who wait to conceive, research suggests.

A major review by Aberdeen University found that conceptions within 6 months of a miscarriage were less likely to result in another miscarriage or a premature birth.

Rates of high blood pressure, low birth weight babies and stillbirths were the same.

The findinds, published today in Human Reproduction Update, are contrary to World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines that recommend waiting 6 months after a miscarriage before trying to conceive again.

Dr Sohinee Bhattacharya said: “This review of all the published research to date shows categorically that conceiving within six months after a miscarriage is best.

“It is not clear why this is the case – one explanation might be that if somebody has had a miscarriage they might take particularly good care of themselves, be more motivated and may even be more fertile – but that is just speculation at this point.”

Janine Elson, a spokeswoman for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said: “A miscarriage affects every woman differently and it can be devastating for her partner as well.

“We welcome this robust review by the University of Aberdeen which confirms previous findings that conceiving less than six months following a miscarriage is not associated with a risk of repeat miscarriage and has no impact on the risk of stillbirth, pre-eclampsia or low birth-weight babies.

“This study provides couples with reassurance that trying to conceive soon after a miscarriage is safe, however it is important that they both feel physically and emotionally ready before trying to conceive again.”