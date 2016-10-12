Scots raise over £180,000 in the fight against heart disease

HUNDREDS of generous fundraisers across Scotland have joined the fight against heart disease by raising an incredible £182,000 for British Heart Foundation Scotland’s (BHF) life-saving research through its Do Your Own Thing campaign.

From fun runs and sponsored spin-a-thons, to charity quiz nights and bake sales, dedicated Scots have been showing they’re all heart by organising their own fundraising events for its Do Your Own Thing campaign to help support the nation’s heart charity.

These fantastic fun-filled events have been bringing together communities across Scotland in the fight against heart disease, helping to raise a fantastic £182,000 last year for BHF Scotland’s ground breaking research.

Last year, a record-breaking £12million was raised for the BHF through community fundraising activities held across the UK, from heart patients going above and beyond to help us fight heart disease, to schools and social groups getting together to have fun and fundraise.

Heart and circulatory disease claims the lives of around 155,000 people across the UK – that’s one person every three minutes. In Scotland alone around 710,050 people are living with heart and circulatory disease.

BHF Scotland relies on the enormous generosity of its supporters to continue its life saving work. Through the public’s generosity, the BHF will fund half a billion pounds of new research over the next five years which will be central to discovering vital treatments for the 7million people living with heart and circulatory conditions.

From identifying the genes that predispose us to heart disease, to developing new tests to improve heart attack diagnosis, every donation big or small will play a crucial role in helping us prevent, diagnose and treat heart and circulatory disease.

Murray Easton, Area Fundraising Manager for BHF Scotland said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to see so many communities coming together to show heart disease exactly what we’re made of.

“To raise such an incredible amount for our research is extraordinary and we’re so grateful to everyone in Scotland for coming together, joining the fight and fundraising for the BHF. Every single donation, big or small, helps bring us a step closer to beating heart disease.

“Heart disease is heartless. Too many lives are lost to these terrible conditions each year. But with every fundraising event we hold, and every pound we raise, we can help save more lives.”

