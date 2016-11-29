Scots photographer captures stunning picture of night sky

Scot Chris Miles has waited years to capture this shot.

And we’re very glad he did.

Mr Miles, 35, took this stunning picture of the night skies above Scotland from Tomtain in Kilsyth Hills, North Lanarkshire, earlier this week.

Standing in the view with his dog, the software developer from Airdrie can be seen watching the rising moon and stars above the cloud cover with street lights visible reflecting on the clouds from below.

He said: ‘For the many years I’ve been walking in the hills I’ve dreamed of a perfect walk where I could be on top of a snow covered hill, above the clouds, in a blanket of stars, and to top it off, watch the moon rise across the clouds.

‘Having all the pieces come together at the right time is very tricky, as low cloud inversions are only prominent at certain times of year and to be able to coincide it with moon rise, clear skies, and snow-covered hills makes it difficult.”

Light pollution means it is often impossible to photograph the night sky but cloud inversions - which happen when cold air is trapped below clouds by warm air above - gave Mr Miles an opportunity to capture this scene.