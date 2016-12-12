Scots miss out on breast cancer drug ‘withheld’ from NHS use

Scottish women will miss out on a drug that can shrink breast cancer tumours before surgery, which was recently approved for use south of the border.

Campaigners described the decision to withold the drug Perjeta from NHS use as “outrageous” and accused the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) of creating an imbalance in cancer care.

Despite offers by the drug manufacturer to slash the price, the regulatory body said it was concerned about the evidence of long-term survival benefits of the medicine.

The news comes as a bitter blow to Scots patients, who also missed out on the vital drug Kadcyla which can prolong the lives of people with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stepped in earlier this year after nurse Anne Maclean-Chang wrote to her asking for a reform on drug funding as she had been denied access to Kadcyla.

NHS Grampian has since offered her the treatment on an individual basis.

SMC bosses are due to meet representative from the drugs firm Roche to discuss the next steps.

Nicolas White, head of Scotland at Breast Cancer Care, said: “It is bitterly disappointing that women in Scotland with certain aggressive types of breast cancer will be denied the very drug that could help improve their long-term survival.

“It adds further insult to injury that patients in England, Wales and Northern Ireland receive access to this innovative treatment. In combination with other drugs it may reduce the need for a mastectomy, which can be physically and mentally gruelling.

“It is outrageous that living in Scotland is preventing women with breast cancer getting the treatment they need. This is the ultimate postcode lottery and more must be done to tackle this imbalance in the UK.”

A treatment for late stage prostate cancer was given the go ahead by the SMC, while treatments for cystic fibrosis and skin cancer were also turned down.

Professor Jonathan Fox, chair of SMC, said: “It is disappointing that the Committee was unable to accept the other medicines considered in November.

“Four of these medicines were considered through our PACE process and, while that gives us additional flexibility in our decision-making for medicines for end of life and very rare conditions, we have to consider value for money and take account of the needs of all patients being treated in NHS Scotland, not only those affected by the condition under consideration.

“We know these decisions will be hard for patient groups and clinicians, particularly those who took part in the PACE meetings.

“However, when we considered all the evidence in front of us, it was not strong enough for us to be able to accept these medicines for routine use.”