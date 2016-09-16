Scots junior surfers launch appeal against Tiree beach hut veto

Two of Scotland’s junior surfing stars are appealing to planners not to veto a Hebridean beach hut that has played a crucial part in their success.

Finn MacDonald, 15, the Scottish Under 18s surfing champion and Ben Larg, 11, who holds the nation’s under 14s title, made their plea on Friday from the Azores, where they are representing their country in the sport’s junior world championships.

Argyll and Bute Council planners are recommending that a retrospective planning application for a beach hut on Balevullin beach, Tiree, which is used by the local surfing club to give free surfing lessons to children, should be refused.

But Tiree schoolboys Finn and Ben joined an army of supporters who are calling for the hut, which is owned by local business Blackhouse Watersports, to remain.

Finn broke off from his training in the sunshine of The Azores, to say: “Please don’t destroy the hut, don’t take it away, It’s essential on the beach, we need it there for safety reasons.

“It means there is always someone watching us and there is a first aid kit in there. It’s also great for keeping our boards in.

“We are out surfing in December and it’s somewhere dry to get changed in, it would be impossible to train in the winter without it, we can’t do this without a beach hut, we need it 100 per cent.”

His younger sporting star colleague Ben added: “We have a gas stove there so that we can come out of the water and get a hot chocolate.”

He added: “There’s not much else to do on Tiree except surfing, there’s a tiny cinema in an old barn, but it only plays like every six months. Please don’t take our beach hut away.”

Mark Boyd, Secretary of the Scottish Surfing Federation backed the boys when he said: “Shelters such as this one are particularly important for the sport of surfing in Scotland due to our harsh weather and the removal of

this hut would undoubtedly have a detrimental impact on the progression of the sport in the country.”

Argyll MSP Michael Russell, said he was very disappointed in the planning recommendation to refuse permission, adding:”The beach hut is not only perfectly in keeping with its surroundings it is also essential for the operation

of the surfing business.

“Indeed it has featured recently on a globally renowned surfing website and the council is going to look very foolish and very set against successful local businesses if it persists with this stance.”

Referring to the international furore that erupted when the council stopped local schoolgirl Martha Payne from taking photos of school meals for her blog Mr Russell added: “Indeed it could be another school meals blogging PR disaster

for the council.”

A 135 name petition and 101 letters have been lodgfed supporting the application to keep the beach hut, which was erected last year.. However,41 objectors feel it shouldn’t be allowed, with some claiming it spoils the area’s natural beauty.

Ben’s father Marti Larg, and his mum Iona, both keen surfers, run their business Blackhouse Watersports from the hut.

Mr Larg, speaking from the Azores yesterday (Friday) said: “Surfing is a fantastic sport and it’s great getting the kids involved and seeing them progress.”

He added: “We have something here that has no negative impact whatsoever. We do beach cleans, everything about surfing is environmentally friendly and there are now forty surfers, most of them youngsters, on Tiree.

“The hut is only four metres by three metres and we need it as a base for the fully trained lifesavers and as somewhere for families to get changed in. We have had lots of support for the application.”

He said the hut - and surfing - was important for the local economy and crucial for the continuation of his water sports business, which employs four people in the summer.

Mr Larg added: “Next year we hope to employ another full time guy because we were mobbed this year. Tiree is actually recognised now as a place to train youngsters, as a proper world class training area, but we can’t go on without a hut.”

However, objectors feel the hut destroys the unspoilt beauty of the beach and is flouting planning laws. Frances Woodhead, from Tiree, who has lodged an objection, stated: “The beach hut and its associated advertising represent a significant visual impact on an unspoilt part of Tiree’s shoreline.”

Pamela Mitchell, who holidayed on Tiree this year, who objected, said: “It spoils the natural beauty of Tiree.”

The matter will be discussed at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday when officials will recommend a special public hearing should take place to decide the matter because of the level of interest.

Planning officer Richard Kerr, in a report to councillors, said: “Although the development is small scale in nature and constructed in a manner using materials which are sympathetic to the locality, its very presence on an otherwise undeveloped beach poses a serious issue, as its open and unspoilt character forms a vital part of the area’s local distinctiveness.

“Tiree’s undisturbed beaches form a highly vulnerable wilderness fringe between the land and the sea and one which should be afforded robust protection against artificial change.”

A second retrospective application, from Blackhouse Watersports, seeking permission for a smaller beach hut which has been sited at Gott Bay.

Tiree for almost seven years, will also be discussed at Wednesday’s planning meeting.

