Scots island home that inspired Lord of the Rings for sale

The Hebridean house said to have inspired JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings has gone up for sale.

The author holidayed at Howlin House on Eigg with the stunning views of the island of Rum said to have inspired the famous tale of Middle Earth.

Howling House was built at the end of the 18th Century. PIC: Contributed.

READ MORE: Richard Attenborough’s island hideaway goes on the market

The property, which has latterly been used as a bed and breakfast, is now on the market for £270,000 with the price including around 17 acres of croft land.

Estate agents MacPhee and Partners, of Fort William, said Howlin House enjoyed “spectacular panoramic views” and a “truly exceptional” position on the island.

READ MORE: Private Scottish island for sale - for the price of a London flat

It is believed that Tolkien stayed at the property at some point during the 1930s or 1940s with Lord of the Rings first published in 1954.

The name of the house derives from the Norse for “under stony hill”.

The house was built in the 1790s with money made from kelp and later became a shepherd’s home, according to historian and author Camille Dressler.

The island was bought by the Eigg Heritage Trust in 1997, a partnership of residents, Highland Council and Scottish Wildlife Trust.

It is hoped the new owners of Howlin House will live on the island but will at have to live within 19 miles of the croft to meet crofting regulations.

The island is now well equipped for residents and has a tea room, community hall, a general story and a nursery and primary school. A doctor’s surgery is also open.

The last population count of Eigg was 87, with predictions that the number of people who live there will continue to grow.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland