Scots couple first to complete Mongol Rally in electric car

An adventurous couple have become the first people in the world to complete the 10,000-mile Mongol Rally in an electric vehicle.

Chris Ramsey and his wife Julie set off on July 16 in their Nissan Leaf on the journey from Goodwood racecourse in England to Ulan-Ude in Siberia, via Mongolia, with about 340 other petrol or diesel cars.

They arrived on Sunday September 10 after travelling across the mountains, desert and steppe of Europe and Asia with no back-up, no support and no set route.

Mr Ramsey, who founded Plug In Adventures in 2011, has completed several previous rallies in his electric vehicle (EV) including John O’Groats to Land’s End, London to Monte Carlo and Scotland’s North Coast 500.

The adventurer said he enjoyed taking part in his latest adventure while raising funds for WWF Scotland.

• READ MORE: Insight: Plugged in to the electirc future of motoring

Mr Ramsey said: “Being the first to complete the Mongol Rally in an electric vehicle has been an incredible experience.

“Over the past 55 days we’ve driven 10,000 miles across mountains, desert and grassland and our Nissan Leaf has coped with it all.

“I hope our adventure shows Scotland has taken the right decision to be ambitious and aim to phase out fossil fuel vehicles from 2032.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has helped us raise money to help WWF Scotland continue its important work on climate change.”

The rules of the Mongol Rally state that participants must drive a small, sub-1.0-litre engine car as it makes the event more of a challenge with a greater chance of a breakdown, meaning drivers can interact with locals along the way.

Mr Ramsey’s car can be plugged into any electric socket to charge and he took a variety of adaptors with him to fit sockets in different countries.

Sam Gardner, acting director of WWF Scotland said: “We’re delighted Chris and Julie have successfully and safely completed the Mongol Rally, the first to do so in an electric vehicle.

• READ MORE: Scotland to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2032

“They’re true ambassadors for the electric vehicle movement and we’re very proud they chose to raise funds for WWF Scotland during the trip.

“EVs are the way forward and so it’s great the Scottish Government recently took the step to start the clean-up of our transport sector by phasing out the sale of new fossil fuel cars by 2032 to reduce emissions, clean up air pollution and improve the nation’s health.”

The couple now plan to do some voluntary work in Mongolia before returning to Scotland.

Plug in Adventures aims to engage with the public in unique and different ways, championing all things relating to electric vehicles.