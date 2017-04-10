Scots castle with UK’s ‘largest stained glass’ window for sale

A Scots castle built on land once hunted by Robert the Bruce has gone on the market - complete with what is believed to be the largest stain glassed window ever to be created in a private home in the UK.

Dalmoak Castle in Dumbarton, a Grade A listed building, is up for sale for £1.7m.

The stained glass windows at Dalmoak were designed by the same artists who worked on Glasgow Cathedral. PIC: www.housesimple.com

It was given the name “Brandy Castle” by locals given it was built for John Aiken of Glasgow, a wealthy wine and spirits dealer.

The 16-bedroom property is revered for its stained glass windows which were created by the same artists that worked on Glasgow Cathedral.

The estate dates to the Middle Ages and was later part of the Royal Hunting ground of Robert the Bruce.

The lavish interior at Dalmoak which was given the named Brandy Castle by locals given it was owned by wine and spirits merchant John Aiken. PIC: www.housesimple.com

Dalmoak Castle was built by architect Alexander Watt in 1866-68 for Aiken, who passed the property down through his family.

Its lavish interiors include a central hall with an imperial stair and a drawing room with sumptuous ceiling plasterwork and scagliola columns.

A spokesman for agent housesimple.com described the stained glass widows at Dalmoak as “fascinating.”

Dalmoak was latterly used as a nursing home but has planning permission to become a hotel. PIC www.housesimple.com

He said:” The three round arched panels depict mythical characters. The central one is of the Red Hand of Ulster, indicating John Aiken’s origins.

“The fine work is attributed to glaziers WG and JJ Kier, early stained glass producers and known for their work in Glasgow Cathedral.

“The pictorial and decorative detailing is extraordinary. And it seems as if all the family members have been represented in the entwining monograms. This window is thought to be the largest in a private house in the United Kingdom.”

It was converted to a nursing home for the elderly in 1980 and fully restored in the 1990s with the help of a significant grant from Historic Scotland.

Permission is in place to turn the property into a hotel.

The agent added: “It would also make a fine family home that it once was without much expense.”