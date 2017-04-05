Scots bike hero Danny MacAskill sparks row over latest stunt

A MAJOR row has erupted after Skye biker Danny MacAskilll staged an ‘illegal’ motorbiking stunt on a famous Skye mountain.

The famous biker has been accused of being ‘irresponsible’ and degrading the mountain environment after tackling the 2,402ft Ben Na Caillich Horshoe with a motorbike on his home island of Skye.

Footage of his exploits, along with his cousin, have become a major online sensation, with claims it is against the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

But despite many comments on his Facebook page about how stunning the stunt looked, the 31-year-old is facing strong criticism.

David Gibson, chief executive officer of Mountaineering Scotland: said: “We’ve admired Danny’s skill, expertise and nerve on his bike, and were thrilled at his exploits on the Inn Pinn.

“But we question his judgement about riding a motorcycle on the mountains.

“It’s irresponsible, it’s against the Scottish Outdoor Access Code and it results in erosion and degradation of the mountain environment.

“We would not recommend that anyone follows this example. Stick to your bike Danny.”

On his Facebook page, where the footage is available to see, Danny states: “After 16 years of wondering if it was possible, myself and my cousin Donnie finally took the trials bikes round the Ben Na Caillich Horseshoe and what a fun day it was!!

“It was also blowing a force 10 hooly so you might want to turn your volume down a bit.”

Comments on his page include one from Peem Gault, who said: “Brilliant . Bet all the Munro bagging trumpets are up in arms.”

Steven MacLeod added: “Think Danny has more than earned it what harm is he doing on his home turf.”

Phil Rea said: “I take it it’s not legal to ride there? Looks awesome regardless.”