Scots adventurer breaks record by cycling 7,000 miles in a month

It is a gruelling adventure which tests the durability of one man’s body and mind, but the Scottish endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont has already written his name into the history books as he seeks to beat the world record for circumnavigating the globe.

The 34-year-old, who is more than three quarters of the way through his epic challenge, has set a new world record for the most miles cycled in a month.

Mr Beaumont, from Bridge of Cally in Perthshire, is currently in the Canadian city of Ottawa on the 69th day of his attempt to cycle around the world in just 80 days.

However, he hit a major milestone today after it emerged the first month of his adventure - which took him Paris through eastern Europe, Russia, and China - saw him cycle for a total of 7,031 miles, the equivalent of cycling from Edinburgh to Wick every day for four weeks straight. For Mr Beaumont, who has been visibly exhausted at times in recent days as he tears through the North American leg of his adventure, the confirmation from Guinness World Records was a shot in the arm.

He said: “I had some good news this morning, I had some feedback from Guinness World Records that it’s been verified that I am now the record holder for the most miles cycled in a month.

“I want to add the caveat that I am fully aware that in the history of cycling a couple of people, maybe more, have cycled more than 11,315km in a month. But they have simply never applied for or been verified by Guinness World Record.”

He added: “I am very happy to hold the record and I hope it’s simply a marker for other people to pip, to smash in the near future.

“[It’s] a nice milestone on the way to hopefully getting around the world in 80 days.”

The final thousand miles will see Mr Beaumont travel to Lisbon, Madrid and back to Paris.

He is attempting to slash the existing 123 day record for cycling around the world, set by New Zealander Andrew Nicholson, and chose the 80 day target made famous by Jules Verne’s fictional hero, Phileas Fogg.