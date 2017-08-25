ScotRail unveils top 10 strangest things left on trains

ScotRail has released a list of the top 10 strangest things passengers have left behind on trains - including false teeth, skateboards and fancy dress.

The ScotRail Alliance operates 60,000 services across Scotland every month, carrying hundreds of thousands of people and their belongings.

Skateboards are among the items left behind. Picture: ScotRail Alliance

But despite requests from staff to remember all personal possessions, hundreds of items are handed in to the lost property office at Glasgow’s Queen Street station every month.

And now ScotRail has revealed the ten strangest items to have been left behind on its trains.

ScotRail Alliance communications director Rob Shorthouse said: “While it’s always great when we can reunite lost property with its rightful owner, it’s much better for the customer not to lose it in the first place.

“As much as we’ve enjoyed compiling this list, we’re asking customers to spare a couple of seconds, and look before they leave.”

Items of fancy dress have also been left behind. Picture: ScotRail Alliance

ScotRail disposes of all items after three months, with most items going to charity.

If you’ve left something on a ScotRail train, you can ring the lost property office on 0141 335 3276.

Anything lost at Edinburgh Waverley or Glasgow Central, or on services there, may be sent to the left luggage offices in those stations.