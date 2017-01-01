Scotland welcomes first baby arrivals of 2017

New parents across Scotland are celebrating the arrival of the first babies of 2017.

Among the speediest arrivals following the bells was Carl, born at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow at 12.19am.

The baby weighed 6lb 6oz and is a fourth child for mum Leigh Bridges, 29, from Glasgow.

He was followed minutes later by Daniel MacPherson, a third child for Nicola Swan from Blantyre, who said his two siblings helped choose his name.

Daniel was born at 12.31am at Wishaw General Hospital and weighed 6lb 2oz.

At the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, Zahra Sajjad, 27, from Dumbarton, gave birth to the hospital’s first baby of 2017 at 1.56 am.

The baby boy is yet to be named and weighed in at 6lb 9oz.

In Aberdeen, Alison Roy gave birth to Lisa, weighing 6lb 8oz, at 2.26am at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The first baby of 2017 to make an appearance at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary was Alvie, born to local couple Kirstie and Steven Frater at 4.41am, weighing 8lb.

There was a slightly longer wait for a New Year arrival at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, with the first baby of 2017 born at 5.33am.

He is a third child for Victoria, 37, and Stephen Timpson, 33, from Cumbernauld, who were still deciding on a name for their 7lb 1oz newborn this morning.

The first New Year baby born at St John’s Hospital in Livingston was 5lb 6oz Imogen.

Mother Madison Finlay, from West Lothian, welcomed her daughter into the world at 8.42am.