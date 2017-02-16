Scotland weather: Tropical air to make nation hotter than Spain

Temperatures are set to soar in Scotland as tropical air warms the country, making it hotter than parts of Spain.

The mercury will rise through the weekend and peak on Monday with potential highs of 16C anticipated around Aberdeen and other east coast cities.

That would make Scotland hotter than Madrid, the Spanish capital.

A Met Office spokesman said: “hotter air will blow up from the tropical areas of the Atlantic.”

“The weather will start to heat up on Saturday, it may cool on Sunday, and peak in the midteens on Monday.

“The East will have the best of the sunshine and drier conditions and. The West will be wetter and windier.”

The sudden mild weather is expected to beat the country’s warmest days of the year so far.

On January 25 14.2C was recorded at Achfary, Sutherland, and Plockton, Wester Ross.

The hotter temperatures mark a pleasant change from the freezing windchill of the previous weekend.