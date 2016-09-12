Scotland weather: Temperatures soar as UK set for hottest day in 55 years

THE UK is set to see its hottest September day for 55 years tomorrow - with Scotland basking in above average temperatures.

The mercury could hit up to 32C in the south east of Britain, according to the Met Office.

That means that potentially parts of England will be as warm as Bangkok.

Temperatures in Scotland are set to hit 20-21C.

The hottest September day on record was 35.6C recorded in Bawtry, South Yorkshire, in 1906.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: “Basically we’ve got air coming up from the south. The origins of this air is generally southern France and northern Spain, where things are fairly warm at this time of the year. So we’ll start to see things warming up.”