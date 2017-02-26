Scotland weather: 70mph winds to blast nation

SCOTLAND is set to be blasted by a late winter chill as high winds and more travel disruption are expected.

Storm Ewan will bring winds of up to 70mph to the country, just days after Doris blew across the UK.

Yellow wind warnings are in place for much of the country. Picture: Met Office

Ireland will weather the brunt of the storm but the Met Office has issued yellow wind warnings for eastern regions of Scotland.

Met Éireann (Met Office Ireland) has officially named Storm Ewan as this season’s fifth storm.

Last week strong winds and heavy rain battered parts of the nation after Storm Doris’s snowfall brought traffic to a crawl.

Temperatures are predicted to drop as low as of -2C overnight at the start of next week, as a band of showery weather brings hail and thunder.

Northern parts of Scotland could be hit by more snow.

Chief Meteorologist Eddy Carroll said: “Sunday will be a wet and windy day in the UK, especially in the north and west, however the impacts are unlikely to be at same level as could occur in Ireland.

“Whilst there is still some uncertainty, the wind speeds forecast for the UK on Sunday are very unlikely to be of the same strength we saw earlier in the week with Storm Doris.”