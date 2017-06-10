Scotland U20 3 - 0 Czech Republic U19: Scots finish third with big win

Scotland finished their Toulon Tournament adventure in style with a comfortable, and entirely deserved, 3-0 victory over Czech Republic.

Second-half goals from Ryan Hardie, Craig Wighton and an own goal from Denis Granecny secured Scot Gemmill’s team third-place in France.

The young Scots came into the match on the back of a disheartening 3-0 defeat to a young English side where they were second best throughout. But it offered Scotland the chance to gain revenge on the Czech’s, who defeated Gemmill’s side 3-2 in a topsy-turvy encounter.

Defensively, Scotland improved throughout the tournament and with the likes of Hardie, Oliver Burke and Craig Wighton they maintained a threat in attack. The high point was the first ever victory over Brazil at any level for the country.

This comfortable sweeping aside of Czech Republic only made it more baffling that Scotland wilted in the semi-final.

They were unable to make the breakthrough in the first half, perhaps building confidence following the England defeat. But in the second half Scotland went up through the gears.

Ryan Hardie sent a fine dipping shot into the top corner to open the scoring before nearly adding a second, Dundee’s Wighton following up to put Scotland in a commanding position.

The game was completed as the game entered stoppage time, the Czechs being as helpful as Scotland were in the first game.

It was the perfect ending to what has been a worthwhile trip for Gemmill and his side ahead of European Championship qualifying which begins in September when Scotland face the Netherlands.