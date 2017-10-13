Scotland to host its first ever Arctic Circle meeting in Edinburgh

The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has said in an address that tackling climate change is a ‘moral imperative’ and offers ‘an economic opportunity’ to Scotland and the rest of the world.

She also announced that Scotland would be hosting its first Arctic Circle meeting in November in Edinburgh.

At an address at the Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik, the First Minister said that investing in a low carbon future can bring significant opportunities for northern nations.

In a speech, she put her vision for greater economic collaboration among countries across northern Europe.

She said: “Action on climate change is, first and foremost, an overwhelming moral imperative – and Scotland is leading the way internationally in combatting it. Yet with Scotland employing almost 60,000 people in low carbon industries, there is still scope for significant further growth. Our northern nation neighbours are obvious partners in this.

“Scotland is taking an increasingly prominent role in the work of the Arctic Circle Assembly and associated cooperation, and I believe there are clear benefits for us all by forming closer ties. That is why I look forward to welcoming representatives from across the region to the Edinburgh forum next month.

“I am determined that Scotland will remain an open, internationalist, outward-looking nation. Strengthening our role in the Arctic Circle is an important part of that.”