Scotland The Best author Peter Irvine’s favourite places

In the shadow of Arthur’s Seat, bestselling author Peter Irvine contemplates the difficult choices he’s endured on the road to producing another Scotland The Best guide.

As the sun sets on Dr Neil’s Secret Garden – one of 100 locations Pete covers – he basks in the moment. On his travels around the country, he has considered thousands of worthy destinations but only the most remarkable urban and rural locales make it into his final publication. In his latest guide, Scotland The Best 100 Places, Pete delves deeper into some of the sites that speak to him. “[The book] explores the idea that some places have an amazing atmosphere, or spirit… the place speaks to you,” he says. “I call it ‘the genius loci’.”

