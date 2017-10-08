Scotland’s youngest mum Tressa Middleton gives birth again

Have your say

Scotland’s youngest mother has given birth to her second child, 12 years after her first pregnancy at age 11.

Tressa Middleton, from West Lothian, hit the headlines in 2006 when she gave birth to a girl in 2006 after turning 12 but was forced to hand her over for adoption.

Now 23, Tressa has a second daughter Arihanna Kate Young.

Tressa Middleton, 23, delivered little Arihanna Kate Young in the early hours following a gruelling 24-hour labour.

Fiance Darren Young, 31, confirmed the 8lb 1oz tot’s arrival on Tressa’s Facebook page.

He wrote: “Mum and baby are doing great. Baby weighed 8.1 and we named her Arihanna Kate Young.

“Tressa had a very intense, painful time but did absolutely amazing. Both still in hospital.

“Me and Tressa want to say thanks to everyone that’s been there for us. We very much appreciate it.”

The couple, of Bathgate, West Lothian, revealed they were expecting in February after suffering a devastating miscarriage in 2012. Just hours after losing the baby, Tressa discovered her mum Tracey had died of pneumonia aged 41.

Friends said Arihanna’s arrival would help boost Tressa.

One said: “After everything Tressa’s been through, she deserves happiness.

“Nobody will ever replace the little she had all those ago, but the new will hopefully bring some comfort.”

They added: “She has so much love to give.”