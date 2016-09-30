Scotland’s Whitelee windfarm: The world’s most instagrammed?

A SCOTTISH windfarm is laying claim to being the most Instagrammed in the world, with over 3,000 images posted on the social media site.

Whitelee, which is located less than 20 miles from Glasgow, is operated by ScottishPower Renewables and is the UK’s largest and most visited onshore windfarm.

Whitelee Windfarm has laid claim to being the most Instagrammed windfarm in the world. Picture: Contributed

Since the Visitor Centre opened in 2009, more than 500,000 people have passed through its door, with thousands more using the miles of footpaths and trails open to the public year-round.

Keith Anderson, Chief Executive of ScottishPower Renewables, said: “We believe that Whitelee is the world’s most Instagrammed windfarm, but any other project across the globe is welcome to prove us wrong.

“As well as powering more than 300,000 homes each year, it is a truly unique place to visit, and we are always delighted to see pictures being posted of people having fun and interacting with the windfarm. We hope that the competition inspires even more people to visit Whitelee.”

Andrea McFetridge, Visitor Centre Manager at Whitelee Windfarm Visitor Centre, said: “I feel very lucky to be able to come to work each day to somewhere as picturesque as Whitelee Windfarm and I’m delighted that we’re now able to showcase the unique landscape here to Instagram users across the world.

“There are lots of exciting plans for the remainder of the year both at the Visitor Centre, and as part of the year-round progrmme of free events offered by the on-site Rangers team.

“With all of this to offer it’s no wonder Whitelee has proven to be so popular, and we look forward to welcoming both new and returning visitors.”

The diverse range of images posted include everything from the breath-taking landscapes to adventure cyclists, family pets having fun and groups of friends enjoying a coffee with a view at the café.

Inspired by the many budding photographers documenting their trip to Whitelee, ScottishPower has launched a worldwide photography competition giving visitors the chance to win a Nikon digital camera.

To enter the competition visitors simply need to take a photo during their trip to Whitelee Windfarm and post on Instagram including the hashtag, #whiteleephotocomp.

Anyone wishing to enter a photo into the Whitelee Windfarm photo competition, should simply post it on Instagram, tagged #whiteleephotocomp. The competition opens Saturday, 1 October 2016 and closes Saturday, 31 December 2016.

For further information on the competition including full terms and conditions, please visit bit.ly/whiteleephotocomp. Pictures of Whitelee can be also found at ScottishPower’s Instagram account @scottishpowerhq.

ScottishPower Renewables is part of Iberdrola, the world’s largest wind energy developer, with an operating portfolio of over 14,000 megawatts (MW).

