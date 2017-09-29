Scotland’s weather: Yellow warning for strong winds

Have your say

Large parts of Scotland will be hit by strong winds and heavy rain throughout Sunday.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for the Lothians, Borders, the south-west and Strathclyde from midnight on Sunday until 6pm that evening.

The wind and rain is caused by the tailend of two fading hurricanes which have devasated communinties across the Caribbean.

Four inches of rain is forecast for the Highlands and Orkney late on Sunday and into Monday, with two inches expected in the south.

Despite the blustery conditions, tempreatures of around 18 degrees are expected.

Those taking part in the Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run in Glasgow on Sunday can expect showers throughout the day.