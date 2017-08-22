Scotland’s weather: yellow warning as heavy rain expected

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as heavy rain is expected to lash the west coast of Scotland tonight.
Showers will spread across southwest Scotland and the Hebrides on Tuesday evening, and then affect other western and central areas overnight and into Wednesday morning.
Some intense downpours are expected to lead to localised flooding of roads and could affect rush hour traffic on Wednesday.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.