Scotland’s weather: When will Storm Ophelia hit your region?

Storm Ophelia is heading towards Scotland as Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland brace for the tempest to make landfall.

Ophelia will batter Ireland with gusts of up to 80mph, with the Met Office warning of potential “danger to life”.

Scotland is braced for high winds and wet weather caused by Ophelia. Picture: TSPL

As the UK braces for impact, forecasters are warning of flying debris, such as tiles blown from roofs, as well as large waves around coastal districts with beach material being thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

Already, much of Scotland is suffering from overcast conditions, reduced visibility and rain.

READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: Hurricane Ophelia brings gales and rain

Edinburgh, Fife, Tayside and the Lothians

Met Office weather warnings for Monday 16 October. picture: met Office

Throughout the course of Monday, wind speeds will rise in the east with gusts reaching 46mph by 11pm according to the Met Office.

A yellow wind warning has been issued between 00:05 and 15:00 in the Lothians, with winds expected to reach over 50mph throughout the night and into the early morning.

Edinburgh, Fife and Dundee will be cloudy and wet for most of today but heavier rain is expected for these areas tomorrow, when a yellow warning is in place.

Glasgow and Strathclyde

Met Office weather warning for Tuesday 17 October. Picture: Met Office

Heavy rain will blast the west coast on Monday as the storm moves east from Ireland. While Glasgow will not experience winds as ferocious as those felt over the Irish Sea, it could feel gusts of up 50mph in the evening.

Flood warnings have been issued for West Central Scotland - including Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, where severe flooding may occur.

A Yellow warning for wind and rain will remain in place across the region on Tuesday.

Highlands and Islands

Northern areas of Scotland will escape the gale force winds experienced on the west coast. Rain is forecast for today and tomorrow but no weather warnings are in place.

Loganair in Scotland is offering free flight changes on routes that could be hit by the severe weather conditions.

South West and Borders

A spell of very windy weather is expected today in the south west corner of the country - which is the only area in Scotland where the Met Office have issued an amber warning.

this means longer journey times and cancellations are likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected by winds of up to 60mph.

The Met Office states: “There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Flying debris is likely, such as tiles blown from roofs, as well as large waves around coastal districts with beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.”

The start time for the storm has been brought forward to 12:00 but the impacts are more likely later in the afternoon and into this evening.

The Borders will experience heavy rain and wind like the Lothians. Yellow warnings are in place today and tomorrow. North East Similar to the Highlands, the North East will escape the storm but experience heavy rain on Monday which will dissipate to light rain on Tuesday.