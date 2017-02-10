Scotland’s weather: Snow warning issued for Lothians

A yellow snow warning has been issued from the Met Office for the Lothians in the next 24 hours

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Snow warnings have been issued. Picture Michael Gillen.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

According to the warning - which was issued for Dumfries and Galloway, Lothians and the Borders, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire - heavy showers of sleet and snow will become more severe on Friday evening with snow landing not only on high ground but also on lower levels.

The Met Office warned that there will be snow accumulations of 3-6 cm above 200m, with as much as 10cm above 300m.

There was also a warning of accumulations of snow on lower levels, however, it is likely that the snow in the lower grounds will melt due to the rising temperature on Saturday.

Slippery conditions are likely, along with the risk of disruption to transport, and drivers have been warned to take extra care.

It is expected that the snow will be heaviest during Friday evening and night.