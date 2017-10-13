Scotland’s weather: Ophelia brings 70mph winds across Atlantic

Scotland is likely to be battered by strong winds at the begining of next week, with a yellow weather warning in place for large areas of the country.

The Met Office has warned that the Borders, Lothians, Strathclyde, Dumfries and Galloway, Grampian and the Highland can expect blustery conditions on Monday, with the yellow warning applied from 5am on Tuesday until 6pm.

The stormy weather will be caused by ex-Hurricane Ophelia, which hit the US earlier this week and is forecast to head across the Atlantic with winds of more than 70mph.

The remnants of Ophelia look set to reach the UK on Monday, with unsettled weather expected to cause disruption, the Met Office said.

The west of Scotland and Ireland will see the worst of the weather, with winds of between 60mph and 70mph forecast.

It will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Great Storm of 1987, which hit southern England overnight on October 15.

The storm caused damage estimated at £1 billion and claimed 18 lives.

