Scotland’s weather: Odds for hottest Easter on record slashed

Bookies have slashed the odds on Scotland enjoying the hottest Easter weekend on record.

Odds on next month’s bank holiday breaking records are now at 8-1, according to bookmaker William Hill.

It comes after the UK basked in the warmest weekend of the year so far last weekend, just a week after a sharp Arctic chill blasted the country.

Scotland recorded temperatures hotter than Spain on Mother’s Day, with the mercury surging close to 20c in some areas.

The current Easter record of 27.8c was set in 2011.

While the Met Office have indicated it is too early to predict temperatures, meteorologists are anticipating that it will be warmer than usual for this time of year.

