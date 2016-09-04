Scotland’s weather: Mini heatwave forecast for coming week

Scots will be basking in unseasonably warm weather as a mini heatwave is forecast to hit the country this week.

Temperatures are predicted to soar four or five degrees above the seasonal average, with thermometers reaching up to 23C in some areas.

The north and east are likely to see the best of the fine weather, which is expected to last until the weekend.

Today will start out cloudy for most, with outbreaks of mainly light rain in places. But the weather will brighten as the day wears on and temperatures could reach up to 21C in the sunniest parts.

Tuesday looks set to be the hottest day of the week, possibly reaching 23C in eastern areas.

Met Office forecaster Ian Robinson said: “It’s probably quite a cloudy start across many areas on Tuesday, especially away from the far northeast.

“But it will brighten up as we go through the morning, perhaps a little bit of rain across the south and west at first.

“The best of the sunshine through the day will be across Aberdeenshire, Angus and perhaps down into Fife.

“Aberdeenshire could see temperatures of 22C, perhaps even 23C.

“There will be a bit of a south-westerly breeze on Monday and Tuesday, but nothing particularly strong, which is why eastern parts are faring better than the west.”

Conditions across Scotland will be fairly humid for most of the week, with some regions seeing outbreaks of mainly light rain. Heavier showers could appear in the hills north of the central belt.

Mr Robinson added: “Thursday is another rather cloudy day with some outbreaks of rain. Again, we could see the odd heavier burst, especially later in the day.

“There will also be some sunshine around - especially across southern and more northern parts of the country, particularly in the early part of the day.

“Temperature-wise the Moray Firth and the far north could see see temperatures around 20C or 21C. Glasgow and perhaps even Edinburgh might reach 21C or 22C.

“It’s reasonably warm because the wind will turn to a more south, southeasterly direction. “However, in places where it’s cloudier it’s going to be a little bit damp.”

Provisional statistics from the Met Office show this summer has been wet but also warmer than average.

Scotland experienced a heatwave in May, with temperatures in some places shooting up to double the levels normally seen at that time of year.

The Outer Isles and northwest Highlands were baking in Mediterranean conditions as temperatures soared to around 27C.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY