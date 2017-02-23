Scotland’s weather: M80 closed as heavy snow causes havoc for commuters

Stranded vehicles forced the closure of sections of the M80 today after heavy snow caused major traffic problems during the morning rush hour.

The motorway was shut northbound at junction five (Auchenkilns) near Cumbernauld and southbound from junction nine (Bannockburn), south of Stirling.

The amber warning area has been extended to cover more of eastern Scotland. Picture: Met Office

Snow was also reported to have hampered drivers on other main routes, including the M8 between Newhouse and Livingston, and the M90 in Fife and Perth and Kinross.

Storm Doris has triggered an amber - “be prepared” - severe weather warning until 6pm for most of central Scotland, with a lesser yellow - “be aware” - warning for much of mainland Scotland north to Aberdeenshire.

They will be followed by an ice warning tonight for the whole of Scotland apart from Shetland.

Up to 15cm of snow is expected to fall, and double that above 300m.

Commuters have struggled following the arrival of the storm. Picture; Traffic Scotland

Then, from 6pm, widespread ice and up to 3cm of further snow above 150m is forecast.

In the Highlands, the A9 was passable only with care at the Slochd Summit due to swirling snow.

On the west coast there were ferry cancellations due to high winds.

The Forth Road Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles.

In the Borders, all school transport has been cancelled.

Storm Doris has also triggered an amber warning for 80mph winds across the northern Midlands in England and north Wales.

Separate warnings for gales in the far north and heavy rain in the far south of Scotland, and across the west coast on Saturday, have also been issued.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: “The Met Office is telling us that Storm Doris will bring a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and rain across central and southern areas and this will lead to poor driving conditions, especially around the Southern Uplands.”

Superintendent Fraser Candlish of Police Scotland said: “With a substantial risk of travel disruption due to the weather, motorists should consider whether their journey is absolutely necessary.”

A Met Office spokesman said: “Accumulations of 10 to 15cm are likely quite widely, with 20 to 30cm falling on hills above 300 metres.

“This will lead to disruption to transport and perhaps power supplies.

“As Storm Doris moves eastwards across central parts of the UK on Thursday a spell of heavy snow is expected on its northern flank.

For the yellow warning area, the spokesman said: “Snow accumulations of 5 to 10cm are expected on some hills with 2 to 5cm possible to lower levels to the north of the Central Lowlands.

“In addition, strong winds are expected to develop with gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

“This will result in drifting of the snow and blizzard conditions over high ground.

“Associated heavy rain at lower levels will be an additional hazard.

“The combination of snow, strong winds and heavy rain is likely to lead to disruption to transport networks and perhaps power supplies.”

A yellow warning for heavy rain has also been issued for the Highlands and west coast for Saturday. Up to 75mm is forecast between midnight and 9pm, which the Met Office could disrupt travel and cause flooding.

Commuters had an average journey of over 2 hours and 40 minutes on the M80 as a result of the weather.

