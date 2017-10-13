Scotland’s weather: Hurricane Ophelia approaches with 80mph winds

Hurricane Ophelia is approaching the UK, with forecasters warning of heavy rain and gusts of up to 80mph – though some areas will enjoy a balmy 25C (77F).

The Met Office has issued severe weather alerts, warning of potential power cuts, damage to buildings and disruption to transport and mobile phone signal.

Strong winds are expected across Scotland. Picture: John Devlin

The tropical storm is making its way across the Atlantic Ocean, and Ophelia’s remnants look set to reach the UK on Monday.

A yellow warning for rain is in place until Saturday morning across parts of northern England, with up to 50mm of rain over high ground and as much as 70mm possible over the most exposed hills.

Monday will see a spell of “very windy weather” sweeping across western parts of the UK.

