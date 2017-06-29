Scotland’s weather: Edinburgh has ‘wettest June on record’

After having the driest April ever, Edinburgh had the wettest ever June recorded.

Measurements at Edinburgh’s Botanic Gardens saw a new record for rainfall in June, with the miserable weather set to continue in the next few days.

Flood warnings were in place for Edinburgh on Thursday with rain set to continue on Friday June 30.

The Met Office chief forecaster said: “Persistent and at times heavy rain will affect the area through Wednesday night and for much of Thursday, though it will gradually ease from the south during the day.

“Following the overnight rainfall there is likely to be a lot of standing water on roads through the morning rush-hour in particular, as well as a low risk of some local flooding.”

Sepa said: “Heavy rain that has fallen overnight and will continue during much of Thursday will give a risk of flooding.

Tourists getting soaked in the Edinburgh rain.

“Particularly at risk are small watercourses, urban areas and roads, where there may be difficult driving conditions.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”