Scotland’s weather: East coast to be hotter than Madrid

Winter’s grip on Scotland could be set to loosen this week with a spell of unseasonably warm weather, making parts of Scotland hotter than Madrid and Athens.

The country endured its coldest November night since 2010 just two weeks ago but the mercury is set to soar to a balmy 15C by Wednesday.

A bitterly cold -11.7C was recorded in Braemar in Aberdeenshire on 21 November, with freezing fog and icy road conditions causing havoc for commuters.

This week could the opposite as layers of cloud are expected to trap warm air, pushing up temperatures.

Warm weather across the UK will mean much of the country will be hotter than Madrid and Athens, which are forecast to be 12C and 11C respectively.

The highest temperatures in Scotland are expected along Scotland’s east coast.

Wales and the south-west of England will also enjoy a warmer spell.