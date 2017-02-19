Scotland’s weather: Early taste of spring

Spring will be in the air today as a blast of warm air from the Americas brings milder weather to the UK and temperatures that could rival parts of the Mediterranean.

In north-east Scotland thermometers could peak at 17C, and reach 15C or 16C across southern and eastern England, the Met Office said.

Aberdeen, Wattisham in Suffolk and London are all tipped as likely locations for the highest temperatures, with the east of the country broadly enjoying the best of the warmth.

The mild weather, which is pushing temperatures to 4C or 5C above the average maximums for this time of year, is being triggered by an air mass making its way over the Atlantic Ocean from Florida and the Caribbean. The rise could make parts of the UK among the hottest locations in Europe, following snow and freezing temperatures earlier this month.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “The average maximums in the north are 6C or 7C for this time of year, but we are looking at 15C or 16C in a few spots.

“But it will still be a bit short of the all-time record for February, which is 19.7C recorded on 13 February 1998 in Greenwich, south-east London.”

MeteoGroup forecaster Tom Whittaker said temperatures of 15C could be higher than Palma in Majorca, and parts of southern France.