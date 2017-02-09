Scotland's weather: Coldest night of winter expected tonight

Friday night might be the coldest night of the winter yet with temperatures forecast to dip below -11C, the Met Office said yesterday.

The agency said the chance of snow would also increase, especially in the east.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Richard Young, said: “There’s been a notable dip in temperatures across the UK this week and we could see the coldest night of the winter on Friday night if skies are clear as forecast in north-west Scotland.

“With this easterly air flow and a chance of some snow showers, it will feel very cold this weekend."

The current lowest recorded temperature of the winter is -11C, at Cromdale in Moray on 5 December.

Cold spots on Friday night are likely to include at Braemar, and Finnart, on Loch Rannoch, west of Pitlochry, at -5C, -4C at Altnaharra in Sutherland and -3C in Aviemore and Glasgow.

Edinburgh is expected to be 0C.

The Met Office said temperatures had dropped across the UK this week as a colder, polar continental air mass moved in due to high pressure over Scandinavia.

A spokesman said: "So far, the coldest daytime temperatures have been in the east but overnight temperatures have been lowest in the west because of cloudless skies.

"As we get closer to the weekend, the chance of snow showers increases, particularly in eastern areas.

"The north east has already seen some flurries over higher ground and these showers will start to fall to lower levels by Thursday evening.

"As we head into next week, the air flow swings round slightly to come from the south east meaning it should start to feel less cold, while staying relatively dry and quite cloudy for most."