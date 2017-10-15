Scotland’s weather: 80mph gusts expected as Hurricane Ophelia sweeps in

Gusts of up to 80mph will batter the UK and Ireland as Hurricane Ophelia sweeps in threatening to cause travel chaos.

The Met Office has issued severe weather alerts, warning of potential power cuts, flying debris and disruption to transport and mobile phone signal.

A handout satellite image shows Hurricane Ophelia over the Atlantic

The tropical storm has been making its way across the Atlantic and Ophelia’s remnants are set to reach home shores on Monday, resulting in “exceptional” weather.

Weather warnings have been issued for the west coast with a yellow wind warning in place on Monday.

The weather is expected to move eastwards with a yellow warning across most of central Scotland with both Glasgow and Edinburgh expected to be hit by high winds.

Longer journey times and cancellations are likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected as well as some bridge closures.

Heavy rain is also possible in parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said: “We do get these sorts of strengths of winds most winters. We generally get a few storms that will see these sorts of winds, but this is quite a substantial system because of where it’s coming from as well.

“And to get that sort of south-easterly strength across the south east of Northern Ireland - you don’t generally get that.

“You tend to get strong south-westerly winds because the systems come up across the northern half of the UK.

“So yeah I’d say it’s pretty exceptional.”

Mr Miall said Ophelia will have gone through a transition on its way across the Atlantic and will no longer be a hurricane, but will still bring “hurricane-force” winds.