Scotland’s unemployment rate falls to post-recession low

The number of Scots out of work has fallen to a new post-recession low, official figures have shown.

There has been a fall of 19,000 in unemployment to 104,000 north of the border in the three months to May, while the number of people in work soared by 25,000.

It is the latest boost for Scotland's economy Secretary Keith Brown after the country escaped recession last week with a major boost in GDP of 0.8 per cent.

The Scottish picture reflects an encouraging situation across the UK, where unemployment fell by 64,000 to 1.49 million in the three months to May, meaning the jobless rate is at its lowest since 1975, at 4.5 per cent, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). But this is still above the Scottish jobless rate of 3.8 per cent.

The number of people classed as economically inactive Scotland - who have effectively stopped looking for work - was also down by 2,000, the figures today show.

The figures were today welcomed by business leaders in Scotland.

Liz Cameron, Chief Executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “It is extremely welcome that Scotland’s unemployment rate has fallen to just 3.8% in the three months to May. Whilst this is an outstanding achievement and compares very favourably to the rate of 4.5% across the UK as a whole, it is worth taking a look at some of the numbers behind the headline figure.

“Compared to this time last year, there are now 6,000 fewer people in employment in Scotland; whilst 65,000 more people are economically inactive.

“These numbers highlight the continuing challenge facing the Scottish economy at a time when businesses are seeking staff with the right skills to help them to succeed and grow.”

Colin Borland, FSB’s head of devolved nations, added: “Unemployment in Scotland is now very low indeed. Overall this is great news for firms and families.

“However some Scottish businesses are also reporting rising skills and labour shortages. Therefore – as Brexit negotiations continue - it is even more important that no matter when they arrived, European nationals who work for or run businesses in Scotland must be allowed to stay.”