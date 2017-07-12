Scotland’s unemployment rate falls to 25-year low

The number of Scots out of work has fallen to a new 25-year low, official figures have shown.

There has been a fall of 19,000 in unemployment to 104,000 north of the border in the three months to May, while the number of people in work soared by 25,000.

It is the latest boost for Scotland's economy Secretary Keith Brown after the country escaped recession last week with a major boost in GDP of 0.8 per cent.

The Scottish picture reflects an encouraging situation across the UK, where unemployment fell by 64,000 to 1.49 million in the three months to May, meaning the jobless rate is at its lowest since 1975, at 4.5 per cent, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). But this is still above the Scottish jobless rate of 3.8 per cent, a 25-year low.

The number of people classed as economically inactive Scotland - who have effectively stopped looking for work - was also down by 2,000, the figures today show.

Mr Brown said said: “These latest figures show our labour market remains resilient and robust with unemployment now at a record low.

“Our employment rate is also rising, which is good news, and means 25,000 more people are in employment compared to the last quarter.

“When considered alongside the fact that last week’s GDP stats show Scotland’s growth rate over the last quarter to be four times that of the UK, this is further evidence of the strength of the Scottish economy.”

The figures were today welcomed by business leaders in Scotland.

Liz Cameron, Chief Executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “It is extremely welcome that Scotland’s unemployment rate has fallen to just 3.8% in the three months to May. Whilst this is an outstanding achievement and compares very favourably to the rate of 4.5% across the UK as a whole, it is worth taking a look at some of the numbers behind the headline figure.

“Compared to this time last year, there are now 6,000 fewer people in employment in Scotland; whilst 65,000 more people are economically inactive.

“These numbers highlight the continuing challenge facing the Scottish economy at a time when businesses are seeking staff with the right skills to help them to succeed and grow.”

Colin Borland, FSB’s head of devolved nations, added: “Unemployment in Scotland is now very low indeed. Overall this is great news for firms and families.

“However some Scottish businesses are also reporting rising skills and labour shortages. Therefore – as Brexit negotiations continue - it is even more important that no matter when they arrived, European nationals who work for or run businesses in Scotland must be allowed to stay.”

Scottish Conservative economy spokesman Dean Lockhart said the figures should be “welcomed across the board.”

he added: “It shows that Scottish businesses have been resilient to any challenges thrown up by Brexit, and continue to perform well.”

Labour’s Jackie Baillie welcomed the fall in unemployment, but pointed to the rise in economic inactivity over the year of 40,000.

She said: “There is no room for complacency from this nationalist government. Having a year-on-year increase of 40,000 people being economically inactive is deeply troubling.”