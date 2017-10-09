Scotland’s private sector economy continues to grow

Have your say

Private sector growth in Scotland is “stable”, according to a new Bank of Scotland survey.

The bank’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data for September showed a moderate pace of growth in the sector, the tenth month in a row of expansion.

Confidence hit a three-month high, with 30.4% of firms predicting higher business activity in 12 months time, 8.8% forecasting a dip and 60.8% expecting no change.

Staff headcount continued to rise but slowed to the lowest rate of growth in the past four months of increasing staff numbers.

The devaluation of sterling and increases in raw material costs have increased cost pressures in the private sector, the survey found, with input price inflation at its quickest pace since May, in line with the rising trend over the past 18 months.

READ MORE: Scotland’s economy escapes recession and out performs UK

Despite this cost increase, prices charged grew at a slower rate than in August but still marked a fourteenth successive month of output price rises.

Fraser Sime, regional director, Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking, said: “Scotland’s headline PMI remained unchanged from August at 52.2 in September, indicating stable private sector growth.

“Despite flatter momentum in output, new order growth picked up from August, signalling a modest rise. The upturn in new business, however, did not facilitate stronger job creation, with the rate of employment growth only slightly above the no-change mark.

“Although cost pressures intensified further in September, led by sterling depreciation and raw material price hikes, output prices remained relatively modest. Nonetheless, business confidence over the coming 12 months remained buoyant.”

READ MORE: Scotland’s economy facing more bleak news as Brexit starts to bite