Scotland’s population growth could be hit by Brexit

Scotland’s future population growth could be negatively affected by the UK’s decision to the leave the European Union, ministers have warned.

Official statistics published this morning project the population north of the border will rise from 5.4 million in 2016 to 5.58m in 2026, and continue to grow to 5.69 million in 2041 – an increase of five per cent over the 25 year period.

All projected population increase over the next 10 years is due to net inward migration - 58 per cent from overseas with 42 per cent from the rest of the UK.

But if EU migration to Scotland falls to half of current levels, Scotland’s population is projected to rise by just four per cent over the same period.

The Scottish Government said inward migration was crucial to the country’s economic prosperity, with the number of Scots of working age predicted to drop.

And in an illustrative scenario with no future EU migration, the population of Scotland is projected to rise by only two per cent by 2041, peaking in 2032 and declining thereafter until 2041.

In this scenario, Scotland’s working age population is projected to decline by three per cent over the next 25 years, while at the same time the pensionable age population is projected to increase by 25 per cent, resulting in an increase in the dependency ratio.

The National Population Projections for Scotland are based on the latest population estimates for 2016 and provide an indication of the future size and age structure of Scotland’s population based on a set of assumptions about future fertility, mortality and migration.

Tim Ellis, the Registrar General of Scotland, said: “The latest population projections show Scotland’s population is projected to continue to increase and to age over the next 25 years.

“The rise in population is driven by projected migration into Scotland both from rest of the UK and from overseas, while the number of deaths is projected to exceed the number of births every year.

“Over the period we also expect to see the number of people of pensionable age increase by 25 per cent, while the number of people of working age will increase by one per cent and the number of children will decrease by two per cent.”

External affairs secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “These figures illustrate the critical importance of maintaining inward migration to Scotland – including maintaining the existing freedom of movement with European neighbours – to help increase Scotland’s population and grow the economy.

“As our population ages, the continued availability of labour from across Europe is essential to meet our economic and social needs and to address potential skills shortages in all sectors of the labour market.

“The stark reality outlined in today’s figures is that projected growth in Scotland’s population will slow significantly if levels of EU migration are reduced. And in that scenario the population is also predicted to start declining again within the next 25 years.

“That would have a significant negative impact on Scotland’s economy and our ability to fund the public services we will need for an ageing population.”