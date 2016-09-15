Scotland’s political elite back breast cancer campaign

Scottish political leaders today showed their support for women with breast cancer with a colourful display.

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Willie Rennie, Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson, Scottish Labour leader, Kezia Dugdale and co-convenor of the Scottish Green Party dressed up in pink and encouraged Scots to take part in Breast Cancer Now’s flagship fundraiser, wear it pink.

Picture: Greg Macvean

On Friday 21 October, workplaces, schools and homes across the country are encouraged to wear pink to help raise money for life saving cancer research.

Wear it pink raises around £2 million every year during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

