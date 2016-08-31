Scotland’s most deprived areas revealed

A Paisley housing estate has been named the most deprived area in Scotland for the second time.

Glasgow is home to seven of the ten most deprived areas of Scotland - and more than half of the poorest 100 places - with the others located in Cliftonville, North Lanarkshire and Edinburgh’s Muirhouse district as well as Paisley.

Lower Whitecraigs in East Renfrewshire is classed as the least deprived part of the country, while five out of ten of the least deprived areas are in the City of Edinburgh council area.

The index is often used by the public sector, charities and other third sector organisations to help decide where to best direct resources.

Communities Secretary Angela Constance said: “The SIMD is important – and widely used in both the public and third sectors – because it clearly sets out where the most deprived areas in Scotland are, so we can ensure public funding, policies and services can be targeted most effectively.

“While changes in methodology mean it’s not possible to compare directly with previous years, SIMD is always a good reminder of why Scotland needs a government committed to tackling deep seated deprivation, poverty and inequalities.”

The report said that two out of three people who are income deprived do not live in deprived areas - while just under one in three people living in a deprived area are classified as income deprived.

Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles have no areas which are classified as being deprived under the SIMD measure, however, the report said there were still people living in deprivation in those areas.

